Pennsylvania man sentenced to up to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to shooting police chief

A Bucks County, Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison last week, after pleading no contest to shooting a police chief in 2021, according to reports.

Fox station WTXF in Philadelphia reported that Colin Petroziello, 26, of Yardley pleaded no contest to attempted homicide of a law enforcement officers, attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but instead an acceptance of the conviction based on evidence against the defendant.

Petroziello was accused of shooting a shotgun at Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly on Aug. 18, 2021, during an offender check at the Yardley Commons Condominiums.

The chief suffered injuries to his hand and ear because of the incident.

A Bucks County parole officer went to Petroziello’s condominium to conduct an offender check and reported a domestic disturbance.

Kelly responded to the domestic disturbance and when he approached the home, Petroziello allegedly fired a 12-guage shotgun through the front door.

After shooting the chief, Petroziello barricaded himself inside his apartment with his mother. After more than an hour into the standoff, Petroziello’s mother called police and said her son had fallen asleep. She then tossed the shotgun out of a window and exited the home.

An emergency response team breached the home and took Petroziello into custody, according to police.

Petroziello was also allegedly in possession of a loaded .45-caliber handgun with a second loaded magazine.

He was charged with attempted homicide of a police officer, two counts of attempted murder, six counts of aggravated assault, assault of a police officer and other charges.