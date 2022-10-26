Pennsylvania man sentenced in Washington County child porn case

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Monday in a child pornography case involving a computer at his Hagerstown-area workplace.

Michael Aaron Reed, 34, of Franklin County, Pa., pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography via phone during a hearing in Washington County Circuit Court. The other seven counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Reed's original Maryland charging documents listed a Waynesboro address, but his address was later changed to the Greencastle area, court records state.

Defense attorney Charlie Waechter said Reed was being held in a Pennsylvania state prison on a pending parole violation in a robbery case.

Online Pennsylvania court records show Reed was sentenced in 2011 after being found guilty on robbery charges in Franklin County.

More local news:Hagerstown man dies in Garrett County crash

Reed was scheduled to appear for the Washington County hearing via Zoom, but Pennsylvania state prison officials couldn't get the remote video to work on their end. Instead, Judge Brett R. Wilson used his cellphone to allow Reed to participate in the hearing, setting the phone on speaker and bending the microphone at the judge's bench down to pick up sound.

Wilson sentenced Reed to five years in state prison for one of the possession of child pornography counts, suspending all but 18 months and allowing that time to be served at the Washington County Detention Center. Reed will get four days of credit.

Wilson also sentenced Reed to another 10 years in state prison, consecutive but suspended, on the other two counts of possession of child pornography.

Wilson also sentenced Reed to five years of supervised probation and that he will have to register as a tier 1 sex offender. Reed is to have "no internet" during probation, Wilson said.

A tier 1 sex offender registers for 15 years, according to Maryland Sex Offender Registry information online at the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Story continues

Sheriff's office investigates cybertip about child pornography

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a tip in June 2021 from Instagram, via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that possible child pornography was shared by one of its users, according to court records.

The tip included an email address that used the internet provider address of Reed's employer and referenced an image of a nude girl 3 to 6 years old, court records said.

When Reed's employer gave investigators permission to examine the computer he used, they found pornographic images of prepubescent girls, mostly estimated to be between 7 and 11 years old, as well as child exploitation terms. There also was evidence of peer-to-peer software frequently used by people seeking child exploitation files, court records said.

Reed denied, to police last year, having the email address associated with the tip or involvement with the child pornography the tip contained, according to court records.

When asked if he got up from the computer and someone else used it, Reed said that he is in and out of the office. His employer told investigators he is the only person who used that computer, court records said.

"Reed said the stuff shown is disgusting and isn't him," police said in court records.

After Reed put his head down and shook his head, a detective told Reed that he believed Reed's body language meant Reed was thinking about not going back to prison "for his backup time from a previous crime," court records state. Reed responded to the detective by saying, "Yea."

During the hearing Monday, Reed apologized to the court, his family and the "people affected."

"I truly am sorry for everything," Reed said. He added he wants to get out of prison, move forward and "get the help I need."

Waechter said he believed Reed had already served between eight to 10 years for the robbery case in Pennsylvania.

During the hearing, Reed said his parole violation on the robbery case could result in him being incarcerated in Pennnsylvania until, at max, 2028 or about 2030.

Waechter said Pennsylvania authorities were waiting for the Maryland case to be resolved.

Noting that Reed had been in custody in Pennsylvania since Sept. 21, 2021 — the day after he was released on bond in the child pornography case, Waechter asked Wilson to consider suspending all but 1 year.

Assistant State's Attorney Cyrus Jaghoory asked for all but 18 months to be suspended.

There are victims "somewhere," Jaghoory said. Reed should be punished for "implicitly encouraging the creation and distribution of child pornography," Jaghoory said.

The three counts Reed pleaded guilty to involved images of a girl believed to be from 7 to 11 years old who was naked and the images included sex acts, Jaghoory said.

Reed used a VPN, or virtual private network, while at work, which the employer did not allow, court records state.

Wilson said the state's sentencing recommendation was "eminently fair" and offered a "fair discount" already due to the Pennsylvania case.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Greencastle man sentenced in Maryland child pornography case