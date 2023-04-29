Pennsylvania man suspected of burglary found living with corpse for 3 days, charged with murder

An Altoona man suspected of burglary was found living with a corpse in his apartment.

According to our news affiliates WJAC in Johnstown, police said the man lived with the corpse for three days.

Police said Raymond Oechsle Jr. claimed he was locked out of his apartment earlier in the week when the victim confronted him.

Oechsle told police the two got into a fight. Court documents said Oechsle pulled out a folding knife and stabbed Christopher Helsel dozens of times.

He then allegedly kept Helsel’s body in his home for several days, even having guests over during that time.

Oechsle allegedly told police that Helsel assaulted him in the past and he was acting in self-defense. He is charged with first-degree murder.

