Pennsylvania man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 minors is arrested in Tucson

A Pennsylvania man facing 14 sexual offense charges that include sexually assaulting two minors under the age of 16 was arrested by U.S. marshals in Tucson on Tuesday.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Mindy Miller, a department spokesperson, said 46-year-old Robert Hazen had faced an arrest warrant out of Pennsylvania since November.

Marshals developed a lead on Tuesday that Hazen was near Grant and Oracle roads where they saw Hazen enter a red Dodge pickup with an unknown person.

Law enforcement followed Hazen to a Walmart and waited for him to leave the store, when marshals arrested him without incident, Miller said.

Hazen was booked into a Pima County jail and awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania.

“Many sex offenders who prey on children believe when they cross state lines they are free from arrest and prosecution,” District of Arizona U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said in a written statement. “The arrest of Robert Hazen in Tucson today clearly demonstrates that this is definitely not the case.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pennsylvania man accused of raping minors arrested in Tucson