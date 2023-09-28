Pennsylvania man threatens to kill Volusia deputy while watching TV show On Patrol: Live

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Wednesday for posting death threats to a Volusia County sheriff's deputy featured on the television series On Patrol: Live, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said late Wednesday night that Jason E. Senseman, 51, was taken into custody by state police in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. He was charged with written threats to kill, a second-degree felony. He was being held on $100,000 bail awaiting extradition to Volusia County, the sheriff's office said.

When contacted by a state trooper, Senseman indicated he did send the messages while watching the show and drinking, and that no one else uses his phone or his Facebook account, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook news release.

Senseman messaged On Patrol: Live's social media account “I am not scared of killing anyone” and “some of your officers are worthy of death,” according to the sheriff's office.

Senseman then identified the deputy he said he would kill. “I would kill Royce James,” Senseman wrote in one message, sheriff's officials said.

The television show On Patrol: Live notified the sheriff’s office on Sunday, and detectives made contact with law enforcement in Pennsylvania, where officers were aware of the messages and also already familiar with Senseman, the sheriff's office said.

Senseman admitted sending several threatening and/or vulgar messages to the show via Facebook Messenger, investigators said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Pennsylvania man arrested for threatening to kill Volusia deputy