Pennsylvania man in Wall crash that hurt two from Point Pleasant was intoxicated: Cops

WALL - A Pennsylvania man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an October collision on Route 35 in Wall, following lab results that showed he was driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the man, Mitchell G. Holley, 34, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

The two-vehicle crash that left all three people involved injured occurred about 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, a Saturday, at Route 35 and 18th Avenue.

A 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Holley was traveling south on Route 35 when the car drove into the northbound lane of the highway, police said. It struck a 2023 Mazda CX3 driven by a 39-year-old man whose passenger was a 31-year-old woman, both from Point Pleasant, police said.

Emergency crews had to cut all three people out of the cars and took them to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. The crash shut down the highway for an hour and a half.

After toxicology results came back, Holley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by auto and one count of causing serious bodily injury while driving with a suspended driver’s license, all crimes that carry up to five years in prison each if there is a conviction. He was also charged with the motor vehicle offenses of driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

