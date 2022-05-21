Pennsylvania men face drug charges after traffic stop

May 21—CUMBERLAND — Two Pennsylvania men were charged Friday after a Cumberland Police officer found suspected crack cocaine inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Shawn Lamar Gladden, 39, of Harrisburg, and Kennith Lamar Drayton, 35, of Carlisle, remained jailed without bond Saturday morning on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Gladden was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Police said the vehicle was originally stopped for a traffic violation, but didn't disclose where. A drug-detection dog also alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said.