Pennsylvania mom allegedly placed baby's body inside bedroom wall: reports

A Pennsylvania mother allegedly admitted to placing the body of her baby who died of sudden infant death syndrome inside a wall of her home, according to reports.

Kylie Wilt, 25, faces multiple charges, including concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, welfare fraud, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, according to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

She allegedly told investigators with the Charleroi Regional Police and Child and Youth Services on Nov. 4 that the baby died in February of SIDS but she and her boyfriend couldn’t afford to bury the 6-month-old so she put him in a crate that she kept in the laundry room. When they moved homes a month ago in Washington County she allegedly put the crate inside her bedroom wall, covering the hole with drywall and painting over it, the report said.

The baby’s father, Alan Hollis, is also charged with obstruction.

Investigators said Wilt first told them the baby was in North Carolina when they came to her home with a search warrant earlier this month but then later admitted she was hiding the baby in the wall, WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh reported.

Wilt’s neighbor at her previous home said she used to hear the baby crying and one day it stopped.

"I’m sick. It’s a horrible feeling," Robin Stasicha told KDKA. She said the property manager told her the baby had died. "I was thinking, I’m here all the time. I never saw an ambulance. Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t responding to you?" she said.

The baby’s death is under investigation.

Wilt’s sister said she didn’t know anything had happened to the baby and claimed Hollis had kept her isolated from their family, according to KDKA.

The couple reportedly had three other children but it’s unclear whose custody they’re in now.