Pennsylvania mom is missing after not picking her son up from school, police say

Police are searching for a Pennsylvania mother who was last seen a week ago, one day before failing to pick up her son from a school bus stop.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a "friend and business associate" at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3, a day before she was scheduled to pick up her son from a bus stop but didn't show up, according to a news release by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement.

After Brown did not pick up her son, her vehicle was found parked outside her home in Limerick Township with her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone inside, according to the district attorney's office.

Her personal cellphone stopped communicating on the morning of Jan. 4 and has not been found, the district attorney's office said.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-1 white woman with green eyes weighing approximately 150 pounds. Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps police find her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

