Pennsylvania mom struck in fatal hit-and-run seconds after exiting car, NY cops say

A Pennsylvania mom was struck in a fatal hit-and-run seconds after exiting her car, police in New York said.

Emma Risper, 56, of Scotrun pulled over on the right shoulder of Brooklyn’s Belt Parkway around 3 a.m. Nov. 14 and when she stepped out of her Chrysler minivan, she was hit by another driver, NYPD Sgt. Jessica McRorie told McClatchy News in an emailed statement.

The driver of the car continued along the parkway and did not stop, police said.

Police found Risper “unconscious and unresponsive, with severe head and body trauma,” McRorie said.

She was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her son and daughter were in her minivan when she was hit, News 12 Brooklyn reported.

Police have not determined whether the driver who struck Risper knew they did so, and no arrests have been made, according to the outlet.

Risper, a mother of five and also a grandmother, was driving home with two of her adult children after an early Thanksgiving gathering with relatives, the New York Daily News reported.

“It was family time. They were heading home after a great night,” Quasia Risper, one of her daughters who was not in the car during the hit-and-run, told the outlet. “She was so happy when I FaceTimed with her.”

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad, McRorie said.