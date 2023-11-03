Pennsylvania nurse accused of killing four patients with insulin injections

A registered nurse in Pennsylvania is accused of killing four patients and injuring others by injecting them with high doses of insulin.

Heather Pressdee, 41, was charged with two new homicide charges Thursday and is being held without bail at the Butler County jail in western Pennsylvania. She was also charged with 17 counts of attempted murder and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person for incidents that occurred at five care facilities since 2020.

She was previously accused of killing two nursing home patients and injuring a third in May.

Pressdee allegedly gave patients — some diabetic, some not — high doses of insulin during overnight shifts when there were fewer healthcare workers on duty.

She also allegedly sent text messages to her mother detailing her unhappiness with some patients, co-workers and people outside of work and her desire to hurt them.

State attorney general Michelle Henry said 17 patients she’s cared for — ranging in age from 43 to 104 — have died.

“The allegations against Ms. Pressdee are disturbing,” Henry said in a statement. “It is hard to comprehend how a nurse, trusted to care for her patients, could choose to deliberately and systematically harm them.”

James DePasquale, a defense attorney for Pressdee, said he is focused on avoiding the death penalty for his client.

“At our urging, she has been very cooperative with the government,” DePasquale said, according to the Associated Press.

