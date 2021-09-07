Pennsylvania officials assess damage caused by Ida
Tornados, floodwaters and rain caused massive damage to the area.
Hurricane Larry expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the western Atlantic shores later this week.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico inching toward Florida could bring heavier rains to the Panhandle and South Georgia this week, even if it doesn’t develop into a tropical depression or storm.
Here are the latest updates on the Bridge Fire burning in Placer County for Monday morning.
President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.
Officials said they have received 15 calls of marauding bears over the last week.
The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.
More than 42 million old vehicle tyres dumped in Kuwait's sands have started to be recycled, as the Gulf state tackles a waste problem that created one of the world's largest tyre graveyards. But this month Kuwait, which wants to build 25,000 new houses on the site, finished moving all the tyres to a new location at al-Salmi, near the Saudi border, where recycling efforts have begun. "The factory is helping society by cleaning up the dumped old tyres and turning them into consumer products," said EPSCO partner and CEO Alaa Hassan from EPSCO, adding they also export products to neighbouring Gulf countries and Asia.
The morning after one of the most intense tornadoes recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried. The clouds were intense and swift, then there was a sound like a freight train, Marianne recalled.
More than a dozen new fires ignited Monday near Sonoma County, California, as firefighters worked to contain nearly 50% of the Caldor Fire that threatened South Lake Tahoe and forced many to evacuate the region last week.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
While early Monday morning featured severe weather in parts of southern Ontario, the higher risk for storms will come Tuesday -- accompanied by the chance of rotating storms and a tornado threat in parts of the region.
The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.
The landslide, which is the result of permafrost thawing below the earth's surface, is damaging the park's only road.
Strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday.
The North Platte River in southern Wyoming has been so low in places lately that a toddler could easily wade across and thick mats of olive-green algae grow in the lazy current. Neither scene resembles the proper picture of a renowned trout fishing destination, one where anglers glide downstream in drift boats, flinging fly lures in hope of landing big brown and rainbow trout in the shadow of the Medicine Bow Mountains. Blistering heat waves and extended drought have raised water temperatures and imperiled fish species in several states.
Storms raced through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, prompting multiple warnings and causing flooding and damage..
At the bottom of the ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage. But mining it comes at a great potential cost
When the Caldor Fire gobbled up pine trees and crossed the Sierra Nevada last week, South Lake Tahoe, a scenic community of 22,000 people on the California-Nevada state line, transformed into a smoke-choked ghost town. After worrying throughout all of last week about the fire approaching their homes and landmarks they hold dear, residents who returned on Monday said they were thankful firefighters had stopped the blazes on the town’s doorstep.
An area of showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatan Peninsula will move into the northeastern Gulf where it has a low chance of development.
Jennifer "Jenn" Coleman, 34, was hiking around Logan Pass early last week when she disappeared, the park said.