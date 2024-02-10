Pennsylvania officials warn residents of potential SNAP benefits scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania officials are warning residents of a possible scam regarding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, the scam is where a recipient of SNAP benefits receives a phishing email to obtain the recipient’s personal information.

An email related to the scam, experience@travelfoodstampassistanceforyou.com, is used and implies that recipients of SNAP may be eligible for a “settlement payment” if they fill out their personal payment information.

Screenshot of the SNAP Scam (Courtesy of Dept. of Human Services)

“DHS will never ask for personal information in an unsolicited email, text message, or phone call. If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious call or text asking you for information about your benefits or your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate.”

“The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) remains steadfast in our commitment to preserving public trust in assistance programs, and we need your help. Pennsylvanians should remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes targeting SNAP recipients, and this phishing email scam is a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal information. Please report to OSIG anyone trying to steal or exploit benefits,” State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller added.

According to the department, they do send informational text messages and phone calls to people who receive benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, the text messages will never contain:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,

A request for specific personal information, and/or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov or .org.

The public can make a report if they believe they are being scammed by calling the Public Assistance Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582 or by clicking here.

