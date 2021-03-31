Pennsylvania is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults but Philadelphia is being left out

Kelly McLaughlin
COVID 19 vaccine
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Pennsylvania is making all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The move toward broader eligibility won't include Philadelphia, which has its own vaccine plans and is distributing the vaccine independently from the state.

James Garrow, a Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson, told the Inquirer that all adults in Philadelphia will be eligible on May 1.

