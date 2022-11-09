Pennsylvania: Oz says he will heal Pennsylvania on Election night

Reuters

Hours before U.S midterm voters head to the polls on Tuesday, courts were hearing a handful of last-minute lawsuits that could govern election rules and the counting of ballots in battleground states. The lawsuits, filed in states with key races, mark the tail-end of a months-long legal push by Democrats and Republicans to define the rules for voting in Tuesday's election. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other Democrats sued in a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to force officials to include undated mail-in ballots in the state's vote count.