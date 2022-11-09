Pennsylvania: Oz says he will heal Pennsylvania on Election night
Mehmet Oz says he believes he will win the key Senate race in Pennsylvania against his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as the ballot counts come in on Election night.
Gov. Greg Abbott addressed supporters in McAllen, Texas, after defeating Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
All eyes are on the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Victory of Trump-backed bestselling author retains the seat for the Republicans in increasingly red state
Two of the six living American presidents were among those who came to Pennsylvania to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, in the last weekend before Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, a Republican is leading in the race for his position against Democrat Blane Conklin with 38% of results in.
Sports betting is currently illegal in California. A pair of state initiatives on the ballot could change that.
Republican Toby Overdorf beats Democrat Chris Tucker for Florida House District 85 seat representing Martin and St. Lucie.
The race involved many culture-war issues that were national themes, including access to abortion and guns.
Hours before U.S midterm voters head to the polls on Tuesday, courts were hearing a handful of last-minute lawsuits that could govern election rules and the counting of ballots in battleground states. The lawsuits, filed in states with key races, mark the tail-end of a months-long legal push by Democrats and Republicans to define the rules for voting in Tuesday's election. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other Democrats sued in a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to force officials to include undated mail-in ballots in the state's vote count.
Trouble with vote-tabulation machines at 20% of polling places in Maricopa County generated criticism, but officials say the problem was minor. (Nov. 8)
Republican incumbent Dan Patrick easily secures his third term over Democrat Mike Collier. Follow along for results.
Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, has been re-elected.
The race for control of the Senate is a toss-up, with key seats in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona and more at stake.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul became the first woman to win the Empire State’s top job statewide on Tuesday night, according to three major networks, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island in a race that appeared far too close for Democrats’ liking in the closing weeks.As the GOP-aligned outside groups flooded New York and other reliably blue territories with ad spending late in the campaign, Hochul’s July lead over Zeldin o
A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that accused Donald Trump's oldest son and other Trump allies of an intimidation and defamation campaign targeting a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served as a key witness in the former president's first impeachment case. Alexander Vindman testified during 2019 impeachment proceedings about a phone call in which Trump pressed his Ukraine counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump was impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.
Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday in a rematch of their 2018 race. Abrams called Kemp to concede, according to his campaign, and went on stage minutes later to congratulate the governor. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.