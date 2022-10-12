Pennsylvania Parks Officials Release Curious Statement About Bigfoot Warnings

Parks officials in Pennsylvania say they don’t know who’s posting signs warning of Bigfoot activity in the area, but it’s not them. They also threw cold water on the notion that Sasquatch might be making a home in the Keystone State ― or anywhere else for that matter.

“Bigfoot is not real,” Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, told PennLive.

The signs state that there have been “encounters” in the area and call on visitors to “observe elevated park etiquette, be cautious of your surroundings and to keep the location of any small children/pets within a tighter scope of awareness.”

They also warn: “Do not approach the creature.”

Robinson added that the signs, which have been turning up for months in “many parks,” are removed whenever spotted.

Visitors have been posting images of the signs on social media, including one that drew a response from the conservation department, which runs the state’s parks:

The agency replied:

Nope. Rangers are aware and are removing them and investigating the situation. These were not posted by DCNR and is an unauthorized use of our logo. — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) August 19, 2022

The agency’s claim that “Bigfoot isn’t real” is unlikely to end the debate about the cryptid anytime soon as searching for Sasquatch remains a popular pastime in parks around the nation.

Oklahoma lawmakers even proposed a Bigfoot hunting season ― complete with a cash prize ― not to kill the creature, just to find evidence of it.

While the majority of Bigfoot sightings seem to take place in the Pacific Northwest and California, Pennsylvania has had its share of Sasquatch activity over the years. The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization has 124 “credible” sightings in Pennsylvania listed in its database, including someone who claims to have seen two ― and heard more of them whistling ― near his cabin in Harrison Valley.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.