Pennsylvania police chief charged after threatening citizen over critical Facebook posts

Antonio Planas
·2 min read

A police chief in Pennsylvania who threatened a private citizen with felony charges in retaliation for critical Facebook comments has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of deprivation of civil rights, federal prosecutors said.

Brian Buglio was the police chief for West Hazleton, about 50 miles southwest of Scranton, when a private citizen on multiple occasions in February 2020 “posted social media content on Facebook criticizing Buglio and the West Hazleton Police Department,” according to records filed in U.S. District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The critical social-media posts prompted a meeting between Buglio, 45, and the private citizen at the West Hazleton Police Department on March 4, 2020, court records said.

“During that meeting, Brian Buglio, acting under color of law, threatened to pursue felony criminal charges against Individual #1, in retaliation for Individual #1’s social media posts on Facebook and to stifle Individual #1’s exercise of free speech. During that meeting, Brian Buglio acknowledged that the threatened felony charges lacked merit.”

Following the face-to-face, the private citizen agreed to take down his critical social media posts, and also agreed to refrain from any more demeaning posts. Buglio and the private citizen cemented the pact with a handshake, court records said.

The case was investigated by the Scranton Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Public Corruption Task Force. The task force is comprised of members with the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and agents with the FBI and Internal Revenue Service, officials said.

West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio (West Hazleton Police Department)
West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio (West Hazleton Police Department)

Federal documents show Buglio has agreed to plead guilty to the charge against him. Buglio’s lawyer, listed as Fortunato N. Perri, Jr., based in Philadelphia, did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on Tuesday. The charge Buglio is facing has a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment, and a fine of $100,000, records said.

NBC affiliate WNEP-TV in Scranton identified the victim as Paul DeLorenzo of East Stroudsburg.

DeLorenzo, who could not be reached Tuesday for comment, told the news outlet: "I said to Brian, 'Why are you doing this?' He goes, 'Well, you like to post fake things and fake stories about me so, I could make up a fake arrest and put you in jail.'"

It was unclear on Tuesday if Buglio remained police chief with the West Hazleton Police Department. Inquiries to the police and West Hazleton officials were directed to Borough Solicitor Chistopher B. Slusser. Slusser did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

West Hazleton police have four full time and four part time officers, according to the department’s website. Buglio has worked for the department since 1996.

Recommended Stories

  • The 20 Most Anticipated Movies of Summer 2021

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via Warner Bros/Disney/MarvelIt’s been a horror of a year. Over 3.5 million people have died from COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic (though estimates suggest it could be more than double that figure), nearly 500 million jobs were lost, and the prudent among us spent 14 months masked, social-distancing from our dearest friends and family, and mostly restricted to our homes—with the occasional swab shoved up our noses. We’ve also been deprived of life’s many diverting communal pleasures, such as live music and the cinema, instead opting to binge-watch comfort television, scope out celebs flouting restrictions on Deuxmoi, or doomscroll the news. With theaters mostly closed, studios shelved the majority of their films, which is one reason why nobody watched the Oscars. But now, vaccinated movie lovers can finally lose themselves in exciting new films on the big screen—and do so maskless.These are the most anticipated movies of the summer. And please: get vaccinated and watch responsibly.CRUELLA (May 28)Was the world really asking for a Joker-esque origin story centered on the Dalmatian-skinning Disney villainess? No. Is Cruella a cynical exploitation of Disney IP? Yes. Still, it’s plenty fun seeing Emma Stone and Emma Thompson try to outdo one another whilst competing for the fashion-designer crown in ‘70s London, Richard Jewell’s Paul Walter Hauser is a joy as Stone’s pranking accomplice, there’s a cute little dog with an eye patch who picks people’s pockets, and filmmaker Craig Gillespie (Fright Night) punctuates the shade with some fun stylistic flourishes.A QUIET PLACE PART II (May 28)This world-expanding sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 hit—which grossed an astonishing $340 million against a $17 million budget—has had a strange trajectory. After holding its New York City premiere on March 8, 2020, the film’s release was postponed to May 28, 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic (it will hit the streaming service Paramount+ 45 days later). So, it seems oddly fitting that this long-delayed post-apocalyptic film would be the one that got people’s butts back in theater seats, grossing over $60 million during the long Memorial Day weekend. Like its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II is expertly acted—with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe—and directed to within an inch of its life by Krasinski.Counterpoint: Disney’s Girlboss ‘Cruella’ Actually RulesGHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (June 11)Puerile men’s rights activists—including future president Donald Trump—doomed the all-female Ghostbusters reboot before it even hit theaters in 2016. So, following its lackluster performance, Sony went back to the drawing board, hiring Jason Reitman (son of Ivan, who helmed the original two films) to direct, and recruiting original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts (RIP Harold Ramis and miss you on screen, Rick Moranis). The plot centers on a family who moves to a farm in Oklahoma, and, after experiencing some supernatural happenings, discover their ties to the original Ghostbusters. Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and J.K. Simmons will try their damnedest to prove that they too ain’t afraid of no ghosts.IN THE HEIGHTS (June 11)This one has a pretty bizarre backstory. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music and lyrics to the Washington Heights-set Broadway musical, developed the project with Harvey Weinstein. After Weinstein was revealed to be a serial rapist, his producer credit was removed, and the project was sold to Warner Bros. for $50 million. Now, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu’s vibrant movie-musical, following a Dominican bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) dreaming of—and singing and dancing his way to—a better life, will drop in theaters and on HBO Max.LUCA (June 18)Directed by newcomer Enrico Casarosa, who served as a story artist on Ratatouille and Up, and helmed the Oscar-nominated short La Luna, the latest from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation is inspired by his childhood in Genoa. Set in a seaside Italian town during the 1950s, it tells the tale of two young boys, best friends Luca and Alberto, who are really sea creatures from a community on the ocean floor. Featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan, the film will stream exclusively on Disney+.SUMMER OF 85 (June 18)It’s not all studio tentpoles this summer. The latest from French auteur François Ozon (Swimming Pool) sees two attractive teenagers in coastal Normandy (Felix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin) find love—or is it lust?—over the course of a summer in 1985, thus illustrating the blithe beauty of gay romance before AIDS ravaged the LGBTQ community. Think of it like Call Me by Your Name sans the problematic Armie Hammer element.F9 (June 25)The Fast and the Furious films’ unquestionable peak was Fast Five, which transformed the hood-lifting, street-racing saga into an Italian Job-style heist movie, replete with The Rock and Gal Gadot. Those two are no longer part of Dominic Toretto’s crew, and plots and characters have been retconned so many times it’ll make your head spin faster than their tires, but these films still offer two-plus hours of escapist mayhem. Filmmaker Justin Lin, who resuscitated the franchise with Tokyo Drift and Fast Five is back at the helm here, and Vin Diesel and co. will square off against John Cena, who plays Dom’s very angry brother (plus more Helen Mirren!).ZOLA (June 30)The Twitter thread seen ‘round the world about a young Black stripper who gets caught up in a cross-country pimping-and-trapping nightmare is now a film, and, while Taylour Paige proves a formidable leading lady, Riley Keough’s messy sex worker Stefani and Colman Domingo as her violent pimp X steal the show—as does Succession’s Nicholas Braun as Stefani’s spooked white-trash boyfriend. Let the memes commence.SUMMER OF SOUL (July 2)Is there anything that Questlove can’t do? That’s the question you’ll be asking yourself after watching this exceptional documentary by The Roots’ bandleader, which will premiere in theaters and on Hulu. As the story goes, for over 50 years, footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival sat in a basement, never seeing the light of day. So, Questlove and his team manage to unearth the footage—and also explore why this extraordinary assemblage of talent, including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and Sly and the Family Stone, hasn’t received the credit it deserves.How Forest Whitaker Is Changing HollywoodBLACK WIDOW (July 9)It’s taken Marvel a comical amount of time to give Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow her own standalone film—they’ve been putting this project together for over a decade—but the $200 million blockbuster is finally coming (to theaters and Disney+ simultaneously). Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the film sees Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) uncovering the secrets of the Red Room—the KGB’s assassin-training program. She’s joined in the globe-trotting adventure by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, another Black Widow; David Harbour and Rachel Weisz as their parent figures; and of course, none other than Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (July 16)When LeBron James took his talents to L.A., we knew he had his eye on more than bringing championship gold back to the Lakers. And, after his impressive acting debut as Bill Hader’s wingman in Trainwreck, he’s back with his first starring role in a film: a reimagining of Michael Jordan’s 1996 film Space Jam. Gone are Bill Murray and the music of R. Kelly (thank god); this time, LeBron must travel to a virtual universe and lead a team of Looney Tunes characters against the Goon Squad in order to save his son from the clutches of an evil computer algorithm, played by Don Cheadle. The Goon Squad is voiced by basketball stars Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike, while Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Chiney Ogwumike make physical cameos. It will drop in theaters and on HBO Max.OLD (July 23)Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is pretty hit (Split) or miss (Glass) these days, but his latest sounds promising. It centers on a family—Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlen, and Thomasin McKenzie—who venture to a secluded beach during their vacation, only to realize that it speeds up the aging process. It was filmed in the Dominican Republic in September 2020 during the pandemic and is Shyamalan’s first movie to not shoot at all in his Philadelphia hometown.JUNGLE CRUISE (July 30)Despite featuring the talents of The Rock, Emily Blunt, and Paul Giamatti, I didn’t care at all about this Disney theme park ride turned film until The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan shared some details on Jesse Plemons’ Prince Joachim, Jungle Cruise’s unhinged German villain: “Jesse Plemons plays the villain in this and when I asked him about it he said, ‘God, I really went for it with that one. We’ll see what happens. It’s as big as I’m capable of being.” Sign me up.THE SUICIDE SQUAD (Aug. 6) Let’s be real: the DC superhero universe has largely been a disaster, and the first Suicide Squad film was no exception. But with director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) at the helm, and his demented style of comedy on display in early footage, this bloody revamp looks surprisingly good. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn leads Task Force X to a South American island to destroy an evil Nazi-era prison, and she’s joined in the mission by Bloodshot (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Savant (Michael Rooker), Dick Hertz (Pete Davidson), and King Shark, a man-eating beast voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Oh, there’s also Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Peter Capaldi as superintelligent villain The Thinker, and Taika Waititi in a top-secret role.CODA (Aug. 13)I have yet to see Sian Heder’s Coda, about a hearing teenager (Emilia Jones) helping her culturally Deaf family run a fishing business in Gloucester, Massachusetts, but the feel-food film was all the rage at Sundance this year—winning the Grand Jury, Audience, and Best Director awards, while selling to Apple TV+ for a record $25 million. As our own Kevin Fallon wrote, “CODA really is a remarkable film, the kind that has musical sequences that would have garnered mid-screening rounds of applause from an excited festival audience, and so heartfelt it would have incited more than one group sobbing session on its way to a post-credits ovation.”FREE GUY (Aug. 13)The high-concept action-comedy from filmmaker Shawn Levy (Date Night) stars Ryan Reynolds as a man who’s a bank teller in an open-world video game when he suddenly gains the awareness that he’s in a program and attempts to become the hero. The film features Jodie Comer as a gun-shooting programmer who enters the game to help the teller, Taika Waititi as the game’s wacky publisher, and a bevy of A-list cameos from Hugh Jackman, Tina Fey, The Rock, and John Krasinski. Why the Deaf Family Dramedy ‘CODA’ Became Sundance’s Biggest Sale EverRESPECT (Aug. 13) Marking the feature directorial debut of Broadway’s Liesl Tommy, this biopic of legendary singer Aretha Franklin traces her life from the fraught early days in Memphis, Tennessee, to her rise up the ranks of the music industry and civil-rights activism. Jennifer Hudson will portray Aretha—in what feels like certain awards bait—while Forest Whitaker plays her domineering father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans is her first husband/manager C.L. Franklin, Audra McDonald plays her mother Barbara Siggers Franklin, and Marc Maron features as her producer Jerry Wexler.CANDYMAN (Aug. 27)Directed by rising star Nia DaCosta, who will next helm Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and co-written by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, this sequel to the Candyman films of the ‘90s once again sees a demonic spirit—who appears when his name is said into a mirror five times—terrorizing the residents of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing projects. The film will surely make a star out of lead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and also features Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, and Tony Todd reprising his role as Candyman.REMINISCENCE (Aug. 27)Written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, this sci-fi thriller centers on Hugh Jackman as a man who allows clients to relive any memory they desire. When he falls for one of his clients (Rebecca Ferguson), who’s then accused of murder, he must infiltrate her memories and expose the truth. The film, which will be released in theaters and on HBO Max, also stars Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, and Cliff Curtis.THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Aug. 27)Since leaving Middle Earth, filmmaker Peter Jackson has become fascinated by the process of colorizing and updating archival film through cutting-edge production techniques. For 2018’s They Shall Not Grow Old, he analyzed over 700 hours of World War I footage from the Imperial War Museum to create a moving portrait of what British soldiers endured in The Great War; and in The Beatles: Get Back, he’s uncovered 56 hours of never-before-seen footage that was captured for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary Let It Be, about the making of The Beatles’ final studio album. The film was made with the cooperation of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the Lennon and Harrison families, and will premiere in theaters and on Disney+.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cruella’s spot-on songs make a strong case for the movie-soundtrack revival

    Cruella makes a major addition to what has become Disney’s standard approach to translating its animated library into live-action: The origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain provides one hell of a soundtrack. The film is absolutely stuffed with vintage pop songs—37 needle drops across its 134-minute runtime. Taken as a whole, they make an excellent case for the concept of the movie soundtrack album. If Disney knows what’s good for it, they’ll be pushing Cruella: The Original Motion Picture

  • Jennifer Aniston Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Friends Reunion: 'Still Basking in All the Love'

    On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston shared to Instagram a gallery of never-before-seen snaps taken while on set of the HBO Max special

  • Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments

    The Senate’s top Republican on Tuesday linked Democrats’ efforts to make it easier to sue police officers to problems many law enforcement agencies are having recruiting and retaining personnel, drawing a hard line on the thorniest divide between bargainers seeking compromise on legislation revamping police procedures. The remarks by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suggested it would be difficult to win crucial Republican votes for a deal erasing the protection that individual officers generally have from civil lawsuits. The Democratic-run House approved legislation earlier this year ending that shield, and many Democrats and social justice groups want its elimination included in any agreement.

  • Miles Teller confirms he was 'jumped by 2 guys' during Hawaii vacation

    The Divergent actor speaks out after his wife revealed the incident is under investigation by the Maui Police Department.

  • Chris Matthews To Return To MSNBC For Guest Appearance On Joy Reid’s Show

    Chris Matthews will return to MSNBC on Tuesday with an appearance on ReidOut, the show hosted by Joy Reid that now occupies the former Hardball timeslot. The appearance is tied to the released of Matthews’ memoir This Country: My Life in Politics and History. He wrote on Twitter, “Couldn’t be more excited to talk with […]

  • Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

    The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an execution date for the second of two men on death row suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between dying by firing squad or the electric chair. Owens and another man on death row, Brad Sigmon, sued South Carolina earlier this month, arguing that they can’t be electrocuted or shot since they were sentenced under a prior law that made lethal injection the default execution method. The state Department of Corrections has previously said the electric chair is ready to use.

  • A shoe policy almost kept a high school senior from walking at his graduation. Then a teacher stepped in.

    Daverius Peters was blocked by a school representative from walking the stage due to a high school graduation dress code policy on shoes.

  • Son charged after missing mom’s body found in Tennessee home with dead cats, cops say

    The woman’s body was partially hidden under a pile of clothes, according to police.

  • Trump Organization making a second attempt to sell its Washington, DC hotel lease, The Washington Post reports

    The Trump Organization has hired real estate advisory firm Newmark Group to market the Pennsylvania Avenue property.

  • Biden calls out 2 Democratic lawmakers for blocking agenda

    President Joe Biden called out two fellow Democrats on Tuesday in explaining why he hasn’t enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda, noting that slim majorities in the House and evenly divided Senate have hamstrung legislative negotiations around key issues like voting rights. Biden, speaking during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, responded to critics who question why he hasn’t been able to get a wide-reaching voting rights bill passed. “Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House, and a tie in the Senate — with two members of the Senate who voted more with my Republican friends,” he lamented.

  • Boat sets on fire after passengers allegedly harassed another vessel over Pride flags

    ‘We safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were’

  • Arizona audit: Pennsylvania senator who bused protesters to US Capitol insurrection will receive tour of controversial GOP-led ballot-counting operation

    Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Trump supporter, spent thousands of dollars to charter buses to Washington, DC, on January 6.

  • Jay-Z admits he was forced to step up his performances after he watched DMX make a 'whole arena' cry

    The "Empire State of Mind" rapper sat down with LeBron James on "The Shop: Uninterrupted" and revealed that DMX got him to improve his stage presence.

  • Former Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany slams Forbes cover featuring Kamala Harris

    ‘I don’t remember the term ‘Ivankanomics,’ do you?’

  • At least two firefighters shot, one fatally, at California fire station, officials say

    The gunman is believed to have fled in a pickup truck.

  • Oxfordshire unveils plans to become first county to ban smoking outside restaurants and offices

    Oxfordshire has unveiled plans to become the first place in England to ban smoking outside restaurants and offices. In a bid to become "smoke free" by 2025, the county hopes to create more spaces where people feel "empowered" not to smoke. This will include encouraging employers to stop workers smoking outside offices and factories, and by creating smoke-free areas in newly created pavement dining areas. Homes, cars, play parks and school gates will also be targeted by the measures. District cou

  • Trump team so angered by $1.5m ‘Hannity campaign ad’ it only ever ran in his show, new book claims

    Host has denied being involved in TV spot the president’s team considered ‘useless’

  • Anti-vaxxer hospitalised with Covid after saying vaccines would wipe out ‘stupid people’

    Christian broadcaster says he believes vaccines are used to commit ‘genocide’

  • Northern Ireland to get first 'Royal' town as part of Union charm offensive

    Northern Ireland is to have its first town granted royal status as part of a Union charm offensive following Brexit. The Government said Hillsborough in County Down, home to the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland, will become Royal Hillsborough later this year. It will become the first town or village in the region to be given a royal prefix. A Government source told The Telegraph that its Northern Ireland Office "supported the application of the local council for royal status for Hi