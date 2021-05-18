Pennsylvania police dig for girl who vanished in 1975

Pennsylvania cops dig for girl who vanished in 1975 (NBC10)

Pennsylvania police have been digging in a wooded area looking for evidence in the case of a girl who vanished in 1975.

Wendy Eaton, 15, went missing on 17 May 1975, after walking into the town of Media, 13 miles west of Philadelphia, to buy a gift for her brother.

But after leaving her home on Moccasin Trail and heading towards Indian Lane she failed to make it into town and was never seen again.

When the alarm was raised, police dogs traced her scent from her bedroom to Indian Lane where investigators believe she disappeared.

Now investigators are again digging in the wooded area behind a home in that area after saying they had received new leads.

WATCH @NBCPhiladelphia at 5PM -- An NBC10 exclusive: Police digging for clues in the disappearance of a teen from Delaware County 46 yrs ago. @RosemaryConnors has the new info. pic.twitter.com/Y7sQBCT8TE — Jim Rosenfield (@jimrosenfield) May 17, 2021

And officials say they now consider it an active homicide investigation and are again asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“Horrible, horrific. I mean it’s everybody’s worst nightmare. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrew Martin told NBC10 Philadelphia.

“She was just your regular neighbourhood girl. Good at school. Everybody had pleasant things to say about her. There was really no indication to suggest a runaway.”

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer praised police for the state of the 46-year-old investigation.

“I believe the State Police have done a remarkable job of getting this case to the position where we’re in right now,” he said.

But he refused to be drawn on whether the investigation was focused on any particular suspects.

“We certainly can’t talk about individuals or that part of the investigation, but what I can tell you is that property is of interest to us for significant reasons,” he said.