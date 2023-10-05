Pennsylvania Police Escort Large Snake Found in Garden to New Home

A Pennsylvania police officer responded to an “interesting public service request,” transporting a large snake found in a resident’s garden to a nature preserve in Montgomery County on Wednesday, October 4, police said.

Video released by the Limerick Township Police Department shows the officer coaxing the snake out of the passenger seat of his patrol car. The snake can be seen slowly slithering to the pavement.

“I don’t know how you got out of the cuffs,” the officer jokes in the video. The department wrote: “Folks, please don’t expect this from all officers.” Credit: Limerick Township Police Department via Storyful