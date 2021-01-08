A Pennsylvania police officer is being investigated after taking pictures in Trump gear in DC as rioters ransacked the US Capitol

Kelly McLaughlin
Crowds of people gather as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Crowds of people gather as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • A police officer in northwest Pennsylvania is being investigated by his department after taking photos showing support for President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Wednesday as rioters ransacked the US Capitol.

  • The officer was was identified by CBS Pittsburgh as Thomas Goldie, from the Zelienople Borough Police Department 30 miles north of Pittsburgh.

  • Goldie had posted a photo on Facebook from the "stop the steal" rally in support of Trump before the event descended into a riot when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

  • The Zelienople Borough Police Department told WTAE that Goldie was not part of the mob that rampaged the Capitol.

A police officer in Pennsylvania is under investigation after he took photos showing support for President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Wednesday as rioters ransacked the US Capitol building.

The man under investigation was identified by CBS Pittsburgh as Thomas Goldie, an officer in the Zelienople Borough Police Department 30 miles north of Pittsburgh.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Goldie was pictured in DC wearing a hat that said: "Trump MAGA 2020 f--- your feelings."

Zelienople Police Chief Jim Miller told WTAE that Goldie was not part of the riot that descended on the Capitol, but was in the crowed listening to Trump's speech at a "stop the steal" protest on Wednesday, during which the president told his supporters: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol - we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them."

Miller said Goldie is being investigated because of a photo he uploaded to Facebook from the event.

He told CBS Pittsburgh that the investigation has been handed over to department lawyers.

Neither Miller nor Goldie immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

The "stop the steal" protest in DC descended into a riot after protesters stormed the US Capitol building as members of Congress were debating the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, during which some Republican lawmakers tried to overturn the election they claimed was stolen from Trump through voter fraud.

Several people have lost their jobs since attending the riot, including former Pennsylvania state Rep. Rick Saccone, who resigned from a teaching position after posting on social media about taking part in the pro-Trump demonstration.

Meanwhile, newly elected West Virginia state Rep. Derrick Evans, who live-streamed a Facebook video storming the Capitol, has said he won't resign.

