Pennsylvania police officer charged in the Capitol riot posted video of the insurrection and has 'no regrets'

Sarah Al-Arshani
Capitol riot
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

  • A PA officer was charged by federal authorities for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot.

  • Joseph Fischer allegedly posted a video of himself racing into the Capitol.

  • Fischer who has been suspended without pay allegedly said he told his Chief that he had no regrets.

A Pennsylvania police officer was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot after he posted a video of himself rushing a line of police officers on Facebook, a criminal complaint said.

The United States District Court in the District of Colombia charged Joseph Fischer, a patrolman at North Cornwall Township Police Department, with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of Justice/Congress.

Trump supporters breached the US Capitol and clashed with law enforcement on January 6. The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

On the day following the attack, Fischer allegedly posted a video on a Facebook account under the name 'SV Spindrift' that showed him charging into the Capitol. Authorities requested information on the account from Facebook and were able to determine that it belonged to Fischer, the complaint said.

In the less than three-minute video, he allegedly yelled "Charge," as well as "Hold the Line" and "Motherf--kers." The complaint also said he had a "physical encounter" with at least one police officer.

In a comment on that same day, Fischer also allegedly wrote: "there was some minor destruction and a few things were stolen ... but 98% peaceful.. I was there..we pushed police back about 25 feet. Got pepper balled and OC sprayed, but entry into the Capital was needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power."

In a message exchange with another user, Fischer also allegedly said that "word got out" that he was at the rally and that he may "need a job," adding that his chief had spoken with him.

North Cornwall Township Police Department did not reply to Insider's request at the time of publication but in a statement to WGAL said: "no township official had any knowledge of this individual's actions prior to his arrest."

Fischer allegedly said that he told his chief, "if that is the price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away then then must be the price...," according to the criminal complaint.

He is currently suspended without pay, WGAL reported. The criminal complaint also alleges that Fischer told the chief, "I have no regrets and give zero s--ts."

"Neither the Township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts, or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States of America nor any act committed by an individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on January 06, 2021," the department told WGAL.

