Pennsylvania police searching for missing 63-year-old from Bradenville

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in the search for a missing Bradenville woman.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Georgetta Marshall, 63, was reported missing by family after she left her home on State Route 982 in Derry Township and has not come back. Police think she left her home on foot.

Marshall was last seen on Friday around 7:30 p.m. She’s believed to be without her prescribed medications.

Marshall is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and grey shoulder-length hair.

Police say Marshall was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “pink” in silver lettering on the back. She may also have silver beads on both arms and was not reported to be wearing shoes.

State police are being assisted by several agencies, including the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Bloodhound Team, in their search for Marshall.

Anyone who sees Marshall or knows where she may be should contact 911 immediately.

