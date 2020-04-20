Anti-quarantine rally in Pennsylvania draws about 2,000 people in latest protest against coronavirus restrictions

About 2,000 people honked, cheered and jeered against coronavirus restrictions Monday in Harrisburg, Pa., the latest and one of the largest rallies in a growing movement nationwide against governors balancing healthcare and economic concerns.

Motorists honked horns while circling the Capitol. Protesters waved flags and signs that said "Freedom is essential" and "Rednecks 2 reopen PA," while urging Gov. Tom Wolf to end the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

"Unfortunately, some people have lost their lives to the virus," said state GOP Rep. Aaron Bernstine, amid the signs for "Work not welfare" and "Church is essential." "My heart goes out to every one of those people. But my heart also goes out to the 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania out of work."

But Wolf, a Democrat who threatened to veto a bill to ease restrictions from the Republican legislature, has said the nationwide lack of testing materials remained an obstacle to gradually reopening the economy.

"We each feel that we are responsible citizens,” said Matthew Bellis, a member of ReOpen PA, one of the groups that organized the rally, with Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine and End the Lockdown PA. “We are adults and want to be treated as such.”

People take part in a "reopen" Pennsylvania demonstration on April 20, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. More

Banners flew across the West during the weekend demanding governors reopen states for business in Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Washington state. But healthcare workers in Denver also demonstrated their concerns by wearing scrubs while blocking protesting motorists.

Across Tennessee, hundreds of people urged an end to Gov. Bill Lee’s statewide shutdown order, with protests Sunday outside the Capitol in Nashville, and in cities including Knoxville, Chattanooga, Jackson and Memphis.

After Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended his stay-at-home order to May 26, about 1,000 protesters protested the move with signs and flags Saturday in Brookfield and about 70 people turned out Sunday in Madison.

“We have never cowered to a virus in this country before – ever,” Kirsten Lombard, 53, of McFarland, said outside the Capitol building. “I don’t know why we are now.”

More protests planned

More confrontations are on tap, organized through social media often with just a few days’ notice. Rallies are planned Tuesday in North Carolina, Wednesday in Virginia and Friday in Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump supported protesters Sunday, saying that “some governors have gone too far” without naming them.

“I have never seen so many American flags at a rally as I have at these rallies,” Trump said during a daily news conference. “They want to get back to work.”

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told ABC News on Sunday that protests were largely in states with Democratic governors that shouldn’t be exaggerated.

“But I think of it largely as a distraction and the president’s embrace of it as a distraction from the fact that he has not appropriately done testing, treatment, contact tracing, and quarantine,” Pelosi said.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said protesting stay-at-home orders could backfire if easing restrictions leads to the spread of more illness.

“If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” Fauci told ABC News on Monday. “So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening – it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”

Some of about 250 people who lined both sides of Meridian Street adjacent to the Governor's Residence on Saturday, April 18, 2020 hold signs. The protesters want businesses in Indiana reopened during the coronavirus pandemic. More