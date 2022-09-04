At Pennsylvania rally, Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' after 'vicious, hateful, and divisive' speech condemning MAGA ideology

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump AP Photo

Trump condemned Biden during his first rally since the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump called Biden's speech condemning MAGA supporters the "most vicious, hateful and divisive" speech.

Other Republicans have rebuked Biden's comments, calling them "divisive."

Former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden's condemnation of "MAGA Republicans" by calling the president an "enemy of the state" during a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden spoke on "threats to American democracy" he said were being peddled by ardent supporters of Trump during a prime time speech at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia on Thursday.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said. "They promote authoritarian leaders and fan the flames of political violence."

Biden's speech came days after he railed against the "MAGA philosophy," which he described as "semi-fascism."

At the rally Trump replied, saying the speech was "vicious, hateful and divisive" and accusing the president of not even remembering his speech the next morning.

"This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president. Vilifying 75 million citizens... as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state, Trump said. "You're all enemies of the state. He's an enemy of the state."

Trump also referenced the red lighting behind Biden during his speech, saying that he appeared to look "like the devil."

Multiple Republican leaders expressed disdain in response to Biden's comments as he continues to take the offensive against Trump and his supporters. Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee Chairwoman, called Biden a "divider-in-chief" in a previous statement to Insider.

Saturday's Pennsylvania appearance is Trump's first rally since the FBI's August 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago residence. The agency found over 100 classified records — including top secret documents — at the country club.

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

