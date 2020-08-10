    Advertisement

    Pennsylvania Real Estate: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Monday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

    The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $4.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 8 cents per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $29.2 million, or 38 cents per share.

    The shopping mall real estate investment trust posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period.

    In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.26. A year ago, they were trading at $5.68.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEI

