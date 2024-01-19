Pennsylvania reports record high gambling revenue of over $5.5B for 2023

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported a record high gambling revenue for 2023.

According to PGCB, the record was fueled by a nearly 28% increase in iGaming revenue over the previous year.

2023 had a combined revenue of $5,697,218,115 from slot machines, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals and fantasy contests. That’s 9.3% higher than 2022′s combined revenue.

The tax revenue for 2023 was $2,343,399,312, which also beat last year’s total.

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh had the third highest revenue in slot machines and the fifth highest revenue in table games and sports wagering.

To see the breakdowns of the revenue, click here.

