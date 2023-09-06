Pennsylvania schools shut as search continues for murderer who escaped prison

The manhunt was extended on Tuesday after Cavalcante was seen on surveillance cameras on two occasions

Schools in Pennsylvania shuttered their doors on Wednesday after the hunt for a murderer who escaped prison entered its seventh day.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the prison in West Chester on Aug 31 after stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death in front of her two small children.

He was spotted twice overnight on Monday and officials are offering a $10,000 (£8,000) reward for any information leading to his arrest.

According to American media, Cavalcante made his daring escape by climbing to the roof of the building at about 8.30am local time (1.30pm BST).

The manhunt initially focused on a two-mile radius around the prison but was extended on Tuesday after he was seen on surveillance cameras on two occasions in nearby Longwood Gardens on Monday night.

Footage showed him carrying a backpack over one shoulder and dressed in a dark-coloured sweatshirt as he walked through dense foliage.



Lt Col George Bivens, of the state police, said on Tuesday: “I am confident that he will slip up. He did here. He walked into a trail cam, didn’t know it.”

It is thought that he is moving at night, while during daylight hours he has been hiding in thick undergrowth, which officers have been forced to hack through by hand.

“What you have are significant parcels of wooded area with a lot of undergrowth, so thick that our searchers can’t be more than a couple of yards apart, where at times they lose sight of one another,” Lt Col Bivens said. “There are a lot [of] places that someone can hide.”

The FBI is assisting more than 200 officers in the hunt, Lt Col Bivens added.

Officials are using thermal technology, drones and dogs to aid the search, as well as an audio message recorded by Cavalcante’s mother urging him to surrender.

With Cavalcante still on the loose, Kennett Consolidated School District said that there would be no on-campus instruction on Tuesday or Wednesday.



The Unionville-Chadds Ford School also closed its doors on Tuesday and said that it is due to review the situation on Wednesday.

Longwood Gardens, where the camera caught sight of Cavalcante, will be closed Wednesday, it said.

A man in West Chester told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he saw Cavalcante break into his home on Friday night.

“I decided not to confront him and thought it was a better move to flick the light switch,” Ryan Drummond told the newspaper. “And he flicked it back at me [from downstairs], which was terrifying, so I told my wife to call 911.”

Locals have been urged to lock their doors and windows and remain vigilant.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao to death in April 2021.

Cavalcante has an open warrant for a 2017 murder that took place in Brazil, his native country.

