Pennsylvania standoff ends after 33 hours of police negotiations, hostages rescued

A police standoff in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, came to a peaceful end Tuesday night after over 30 hours of negotiations with a suspect who barricaded himself inside an apartment with two hostages.

Authorities first responded to the scene of the apartment at around noon on June 28 when Derrick Hutcherson, 36, shot a 25-year-old Lower Paxton Township woman with who he had a relationship and a 2-year-old son with, police told local outlets.

Court documents showed law enforcement was called to the complex for a domestic disturbance that day after the victim had asked Hutcherson to leave. At one point, the victim left the apartment as Hutcherson took a child and an elderly woman hostage inside, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Deputy Chief Justin DePasqua.

Hutcherson confessed to shooting the woman during a Facebook Live video he made during the standoff, police said. The woman was reportedly transferred to a medical facility reportedly lost an eye due to her injuries.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect fired multiple shots at officers outside the complex but negotiations continued.

“After that many hours we basically spent all of our options, they were gone, and we got to the point where we had to do a dynamic hostage rescue with the Pa. State Police CERT Team,” Lower Paxton Police Department Director of Public Safety, Adam Kosheba said.

Both hostages were rescued without harm Tuesday evening following the extended standoff, which lasted 33 hours. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo would not comment on possible confessions made by Hutcherson but said police interactions during the incident will be reviewed and checked.

Hutcherson was taken into police custody is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful restraint, child endangerment, reckless endangerment, and illegally possessing a firearm, according to documents filed to District Justice Joseph Lindsey.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Dauphin County district attorney's office but did not immediately receive a response.

