Pennsylvania State Police arrest trooper for possession of illegal substances

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that they arrested Trooper Joseph Czachorowski on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances.

According to police, a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski and got a federal search warrant for it. While searching it with a PSP trooper, they discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both drugs are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances.

Police also said that a search warrant on Czachorowski’s home turned up more controlled substances.

Czachorowski is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and instruments of crime.

Police said Czachorowski enlisted in the PSP in November 2014 and is a member of the 141st cadet class. He is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia and has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.

Czachorowski was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Scott Massey and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 17.

