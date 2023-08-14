Pennsylvania State Police: Bradford County couple dies in apparent murder-suicide

A Bradford Couple is dead after a shooting described by police as a murder-suicide.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda identified the dead as Julio Cruz and his girlfriend Fay Minier, of Tuscarora Township.

Troopers were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. Friday to a residence at 895 Creek Road for a report of two deceased individuals, state police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, state police believe Cruz shot and killed Minier before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation remains in preliminary stages pending autopsy results from the Bradford County Coroner's Office, according to state police, who do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Couple dead in Bradford County after apparent murder-suicide