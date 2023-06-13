Pennsylvania State Police continue cold case investigation of missing 15-year-old from 1987

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are still searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in 1987.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Alicia Markovich went missing after visiting her father’s house in Blairsville.

She and her father reportedly argued that evening about her grades, her friends and her mother’s request for a higher child support payment.

Markovich’s father told investigators that she left the house abruptly and didn’t look back. He called after her and told her to be back by 8 p.m. He believed she was going to a friend’s house.

Instead, Markovich was never seen or heard from again.

Her father reported her missing the day after she left.

According to officials, Markovich was initially classified as a runaway but her mother told authorities she didn’t have a history of running away, wasn’t streetwise and couldn’t have survived on her own.

Officials said that police concluded Markovich had probably been murdered, most likely on the same day as her disappearance.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers reports that there has been no activity on her bank account or Social Security number since 1987 and her case remains unsolved.

Any person with information is asked to please contact Troop A - Indiana Station, at (724) 357-1976 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

