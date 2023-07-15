Pennsylvania State Police say earlier video of Michael Burham was not escaped fugitive murder suspect: update

Pennsylvania State Police say that the doorbell video footage released by police Friday of escaped fugitive murder suspect Michael Charles Burham walking past a home turned out not to be him after further investigation.

"We can now also say with relative certainty that thanks to the public response to the aired video that the individual depicted was not Michael Burham," PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a press conference Saturday afternoon. "We have a strong reason to believe that he is still in the area."

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina shared this image after Michael Burham's capture on May 23, following a manhunt that began with violent crimes in New York and Pennsylvania.

Police say the self-taught survivalist "is prepared to survive outdoors."

Despite the earlier released video not being Burham, police encouraged residents in northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York to regularly review their home's surveillance cameras and report any suspicious behavior to police.

"I continue to ask residents of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York to regularly review their doorbell and surveillance cameras footage for anything they think is helpful to this search," Bivens said.

A video released by Pennsylvania authorities shows someone they believe is Michael Burham walking past a home. On Saturday, police said that the video was not Burham.

Authorities also told residents to be on the lookout for small stockpiles and campsite remains.

"As people hike or otherwise spend time in the woods this weekend and beyond, we ask that they notify us if they find any stored packages or apparently abandoned campsites," Bivens said.

Pennsylvania State Police released this image of hidden supplies stashed outside Warren, Pennsylvania, which included food, clothes and other supplies. Police recovered the cache in the search for escaped murder suspect Michael Burham, who broke out of the Warren County jail on July 6. They believe the items are directly linked to the suspect.

Burham, an Army veteran with survivalist and firearms training, was being held on kidnapping and related charges and is also suspected of murder and rape in New York in an interstate crime spree that ended in his arrest in South Carolina after a previous manhunt in May.

He made his way though the jail's gym to the rooftop on July 6, where he was able to climb down with a rope made from bedsheets, according to authorities.

Michael Burham in his Army Reserve uniform in an undated photo. Burham, a suspected killer, escaped a Pennsylvania jail last week by allegedly climbing down a rope made from bedsheets.

Then he snuck off in a denim jacket and jail issued orange-striped jumpsuit and matching Crocs at around 11:20 p.m., police said. But he may have changed his clothes along the way, wit more than 150 officers from state, local and federal agencies were looking into reports of possible sightings in both states.

Police say they believe the fugitive is receiving outside assistance after he slipped out.

