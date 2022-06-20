Pennsylvania State Police, EMS on scene of incident in East Pittsburgh

Officials confirmed to Channel 11 that Pennsylvania State Police and EMS units are on the scene of an incident in East Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

According to Allegheny County 911, the call came in at 2:14 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Bessemer Avenue.

Pennsylvania State Police said they got the call around 2:25 p.m.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

TRENDING NOW:

Juneteenth 2022: What is open, what is closed on the holiday 4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say 21-year-old killed in car crash in Greene County VIDEO: Man to be charged with sexual assault after he, woman were shot in Mount Oliver DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts