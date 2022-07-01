Pennsylvania state police investigating aggravated assault in Washington County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated assault incident.

Washington County troopers say that the incident happened at the Days Inn on Chestnut Street in Canton Township.

Two people were badly injured during the attack. Police say the suspects used an airsoft gun and assaulted the victims with their arms, hands and fists.

The suspects left before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the attack can contact a trooper by calling 724-223-5200 or report anonymously at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

