Pennsylvania State Police investigating dog shot multiple times with pellet gun in Fayette County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for people to come forward with information after a dog was shot multiple times with a pellet gun in Fayette County.

Troopers were called to Kimberly Drive in South Union Township at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of animal cruelty.

The dog’s owner told police the animal escaped her yard but came back around an hour and a half later.

She said the dog had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun.

The dog is a boxer and weighs around 70 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

