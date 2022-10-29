Pennsylvania State Police investigating after money stolen from Uniontown animal shelter

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after cash was stolen from Fayette Friends of Animals in Fayette County.

According to a post from the shelter on Facebook, all of the cash in their safe was taken on Thursday evening.

The shelter said the robbery will take a toll on them because they are a nonprofit organization.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

