Pennsylvania State Police investigating after money stolen from Uniontown animal shelter

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after cash was stolen from Fayette Friends of Animals in Fayette County.

According to a post from the shelter on Facebook, all of the cash in their safe was taken on Thursday evening.

The shelter said the robbery will take a toll on them because they are a nonprofit organization.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Live stream inside Pittsburgh funeral captures the moments shots were fired outside VIDEO: RAW: Church member reacts after shooting outside funeral service injures 6 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts