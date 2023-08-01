Pennsylvania State Police investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts in Butler County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple instances of catalytic converter theft in Butler County.

According to state police, the first instance happened on Railroad Street in East Butler Borough for two separate vehicles with stolen catalytic converters.

The cars hit were a 2002 SAAB 93 and 93B and a 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

These thefts happened at an unknown date and time, state police said.

The second instance happened on Evans City Road in Connoquenessing Township around July 18.

The car targeted was a 2009 Honda Motor Co., LTD.

The investigations are ongoing.

