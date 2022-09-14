Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting in Fayette County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County 911, calls for the shooting came in at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

State police confirmed the shooting took place in the 400 block of Clover Street in Brownsville.

There is no information on any reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

