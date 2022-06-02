Pennsylvania state police investigating two ‘student situations’ at Hempfield High School

Pennsylvania state police are investigating two incidents involving students that happened at Hempfield High School Thursday morning.

According to a letter to parents, the first incident involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus. The district said he was immediately removed from school property after they became aware of a social media post of the student wearing the mask with text that included a threat to the school.

The second incident involved a former student walking toward the high school wearing a hot dog costume, a wig and face paint. The high school, Harrold and Fort Allen schools were all put on lockdown. The district said their school police apprehended the student, and that they’re not aware of any threat posed to the school.

The safety of our students and staff is our number-one priority. The school police and high school administration are gathering more information for both situations and will continue to collaborate with the Pennsylvania State Police,” Hempfield School District Superintendent Dr. Tammy S. Wolicki said in the letter.

The district said all schools are operating as normal Thursday.

