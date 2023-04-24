Pennsylvania State Police issue arrest warrant for former Jackass star Bam Margera

Bam Margera is in hot water again. Pennsylvania state police are looking for the 43-year-old former Jackass star following an alleged physical altercation, and have issued an arrest warrant.

According to police, Pennsylvania state troopers responded to reports of a disturbance in Pocopson Township, Penn. on Sunday. They said that Margera had been involved in a physical confrontation with someone who suffered minor injuries, but he fled into "a wooded area" prior to their arrival and has not been located yet.

Margera is facing one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment, and four charges of terroristic threats "with intention to terrorize another."

Bam Margera in 2012

Mike McGregor/Getty Images Bam Margera in 2012

The former Jackass star was previously arrested in March on suspicion of domestic violence in San Diego. He doesn't appear to have been charged with anything from that incident, but was arrested again in Burbank later that month for public intoxication.

Margera sued his former Jackass costars in August 2021 for firing him from the production of Jackass Forever, but dropped the lawsuit last year after reaching a private settlement. He has struggled with addiction and substance abuse for years.

Representatives for Margera didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

