Pennsylvania State Police issue warning about burglars targeting Asian business owners

Channel 11 News first brought this to viewers’ attention last month when we spoke exclusively to a victim’s daughter — her parents own a local Asian restaurant. One day while working late their home was hit — the thieves smashed the back window and made off with a safe full of money.

“At first, it was hard because they weren’t eating, they closed the restaurant down for a few days, but they are trying to stay strong,” she said.

Too frightened to show her face on camera — their daughter described the days following the break-in at her parents’ Moon Township home.

She said in early October while her parents weren’t home thieves smashed the back window climbed in and headed straight for their room making off with a safe full of cash.

The couple owns a local Asian restaurant, and at the time local police believed they were targeted. Chief Greg Seamon told Channel 11 News Moon Township is just one area hit by this theft ring, similar cases are also being investigated in Mt. Lebanon, Hopewell Township, and Ross Township: in total 22 break-ins.

“My detectives are looking most likely at an organized group that is going around targeting Asian business owners,” said Seamon.

Now state police are also issuing a warning after they say nearly a million dollars in cash and personal property have been stolen this year from the homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese restaurants across the state.

They are urging business owners to watch for suspicious cars or groups wearing neon vests posing as workers in their neighborhoods and to install surveillance cameras or sensor lights to protect their homes.

Police are also warning that the group may also be installing makeshift tracking devices on their cars, or even following them home.

“We have heard air tags being placed in the wheel well, and that is how burglars can track where you live. People need to be more aware,” she said.

Police said unfortunately this is not new — last year federal prosecutors indicted eight people who allegedly ran a similar ring in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

