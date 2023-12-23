Pennsylvania State Police K9s receive new protective vests

Pennsylvania State Police K9s received new protective vests.

The vests are bullet and stab-protective.

According to state police, the vests were funded by a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. aims to provide life-saving equipment to K9s nationwide.

If you’d like to donate to their cause, click here.

PSP K9s Ivan, Rom, Suny, Natascha, Evan, Dexter, Nemo, Rocco, Jack, Gnash, and Molly have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. pic.twitter.com/g6m7kIURqZ — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 22, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘A huge heart’: Owner of Lower Burrell pub remembered as charitable man with big personality Man arrested after sex sting in Downtown Pittsburgh Pittsburgh firefighters reach five-year contract with city VIDEO: Family of 6 displaced after Monroeville house fire days before Christmas DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts