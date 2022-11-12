Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility.

Troopers say the juveniles were committed to the Adelphoi facility through a court.

Authorities say they are looking for Kenydi Scott, Nevaeh Shaw and Edmary Martinez-Montanez. They are facing aggravated assault and escape charges.

The juveniles reportedly escaped on Friday at around 7:45 p.m.

The facility is on 105 Marcia St. in Derry Township in Westmoreland County.

According to Adelphoi’s website, the facility is designed to provide youth and family services.

“We serve youth who are at-risk, abused, neglected, delinquent, struggling with academic or behavioral issues. Most of our youth and families have some involvement in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems,” Adelphpoi’s website said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

