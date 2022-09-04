Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Troopers say Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg in Clarion County at around 12:30 p.m.

Janis is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs around 116 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Janis’s location is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-226-1710.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen dead after shooting in Duquesne, victim identified Man facing charges in connection to another man found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo VIDEO: Certain Pennsylvanians eligible for pardon of nonviolent, small marijuana convictions DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts