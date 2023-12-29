Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen from Westmoreland County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Westmoreland County.

Trenton James Hughes, 16, was last seen at 7:35 p.m. He lives in the area of Pandora Road in Derry Township.

Hughes is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

He has green eyes and brown hair cut in a mullet-style haircut.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white Marvel hoodie and a blue and gold Derry Trogan insignia pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

