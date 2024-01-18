Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teenager last seen at Latrobe Sheetz

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager last seen at the Sheetz in Latrobe.

According to state police, Gauge Riley Ellenberger, 15, left his house in Latrobe on Jan. 17 at around 7:06 p.m. He was wearing white shoes, dark blue pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white Reebok logo on the front.

State police said later that evening, Gauge was seen at the Sheetz on Ligonier Street where a black hooded sweatshirt and white lettering on it.

Anyone with information on Gauge’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

