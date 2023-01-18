Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old Jackson Township boy

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to locate a missing 15-year old Jackson Township boy Wednesday.

Maliki Zimmerman left his residence in the area of Kutztown Road in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to an email from officials. Zimmerman is believed to be wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe, tan boots, shirt and jacket.

Maliki Zimmerman

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-865-2194.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: State Police looking for missing 15-year-old Jackson Township boy