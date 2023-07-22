Pennsylvania State Police looking for runaway teen, accompanying male

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a teenager who ran away from her home in Greenville with an unknown age male.

According to state police, the teen’s parents said she left their house and was last seen on July 15.

The teenager was seen leaving in a white 2005 Dodge driven by Joseph Hershberger, from Coalport, with the Pennsylvania license plate MFXI-509, according to state police.

The teenager is 17 years old with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teenager and Hershberger’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Mercer.

