Pennsylvania, New York state police probing reported road-rage shooting on Interstate 90

Authorities in Pennsylvania and New York are searching for a suspect in a reported road rage shooting on Interstate 90 that sent a man to a Buffalo hospital for treatment.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township learned of the shooting, which investigators said happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when the New York State Police reported the incident, Troop E commander Capt. Kirk Reese said Wednesday morning.

According to Reese, there was some sort of road-rage incident somewhere on I-90, possibly in Erie County, in which a person was shot and the people involved traveled into western New York.

The male who was shot, whose identity was not released Wednesday morning, was hit in the leg and went to a hospital in Buffalo for treatment, Reese said.

An unknown suspect in the shooting was not in custody and remained at large Wednesday morning, according to Trooper James O'Callaghan, public information officer for New York State Police Troop A in Batavia.

According to O'Callaghan, the male who was shot, who is not from Pennsylvania or New York, exited I-90 in Fredonia and called 911 after the incident.

Authorities have a description of the suspect vehicle in the shooting and are actively working on leads in the incident in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, O'Callaghan said. Investigators are also working to determine whether the shooting happened in Pennsylvania or New York, he said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: State police investigating reported road-rage shooting on I-90