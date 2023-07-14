Pennsylvania State Police release video of Michael Burham sighting as manhunt continues

Pennsylvania authorities released video footage they believe shows fugitive murder suspect Michael Charles Burham walking past a home amid a second manhunt for the former Army reservist.

The footage was released Thursday afternoon and shows Burham walking past a home near Warren, Pennsylvania, at 5 a.m. on an unspecified date, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said during a news conference.

A video released by Pennsylvania authorities shows someone they believe is Michael Burham walking past a home.

"We consider this to be a confirmed sighting," he said. "It’s difficult to travel at night and it’s difficult to travel quickly at night. Given the circumstances, the amount of time he’s been out, potentially in the elements and potentially limited food, that is not a surprise to me at all he is moving at that pace."

Authorities said the homeowner turned in the video to police.

Burham has been the subject of a second law enforcement manhunt since escaping from the Warren County jail in Pennsylvania last week, where he was being held on $1 million bail on charges, including kidnapping and burglary.

Michael Burham is accused of shooting Kala Hodgkin to death in New York before lighting another woman's care on fire and then kidnapping a Pennsylvania couple, according to police. He escaped custody last week, prompting a new manhunt.

He is the prime suspect in the May 11 shooting of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, New York , about 20 miles from the Pennsylvania border, leading to the initial manhunt for Burham.

After that incident, he allegedly torched a parked car and kidnapped a Pennsylvania couple as he made his way south. South Carolina authorities and the FBI chased Burham through parts of the Francis Marion National Forest.

He was on the run for 11 days before he was captured in South Carolina.